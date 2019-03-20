|
Dawson, Richard
Richard Dawson, 79, departed this life on March 17, 2019. He was born, Dec. 31, 1939 to the late Padrohn Dawson and Rosalee King in Mt. Vernon, NY. Richard leaves to cherish his memory wife, Barbara Dawson; sons Richard Dawson, Terrance King, Kareem Bowmen and Jerry Smith; daughters Tarishia Martin, Helena Smith, Melba Leonard and Celestine Smith; brother James Dawson along with a host of relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held Fri., March 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Powerhouse Temple, 31 Sperry St., New Haven, CT. Calling hours 9-11 a.m. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral Service entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Dawson family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 20, 2019