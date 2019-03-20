New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Powerhouse Temple
31 Sperry St.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Powerhouse Temple
31 Sperry St.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Dawson


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Dawson Obituary
Dawson, Richard
Richard Dawson, 79, departed this life on March 17, 2019. He was born, Dec. 31, 1939 to the late Padrohn Dawson and Rosalee King in Mt. Vernon, NY. Richard leaves to cherish his memory wife, Barbara Dawson; sons Richard Dawson, Terrance King, Kareem Bowmen and Jerry Smith; daughters Tarishia Martin, Helena Smith, Melba Leonard and Celestine Smith; brother James Dawson along with a host of relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held Fri., March 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Powerhouse Temple, 31 Sperry St., New Haven, CT. Calling hours 9-11 a.m. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral Service entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Dawson family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McClam Funeral Home
Download Now