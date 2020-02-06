|
Deegan, Richard
Richard Edward Deegan, known to family and friends as Dick, passed on Jan. 31, 2020, at the age of 74. He is the son of Genevieve Cox Deegan and Edward James Deegan and the stepson of Agnes Cox Deegan.
Dick grew up in Woodbridge, Conn., where he graduated from Amity Regional High School. He earned of Bachelor of Science degree from Northeastern University and an M.B.A. from the University of Detroit. His professional career was spent in Human Resources at Ford Motor Company, where he was a supervisor of personnel.
Upon his retirement he opened and operated "Jonesport by the Sea," a bed and breakfast in Jonesport, Maine. He also opened a seafood restaurant on the harbor in Jonesport. To get away from the cold winters, he bought a house on the ocean on Cudjoe Key, FL. He loved living there and stayed until a stroke necessitated his moving to Middlebury, VT, to be near family. He recently stated he lived a good life. Dick loved to entertain guests at his homes on the ocean and particularly enjoyed the family gatherings he arranged at his homes in Jonesport and Great Wass Island, Maine.
He is survived by his sisters, Marion D. Bauer (Brian) of Middlebury, VT, and Barbara D. Macauley (Brian), of Clinton, CT; sister-in-law Mary Gibbons Deegan of Flossmoor, Ill.; and seven nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his older brother James Joseph Deegan in 1999.
A Mass of celebration will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Woodbridge, CT, followed by interment in St. Lawrence Cemetery on June 15, 2020.
The family would like to thank the care givers at Helen Porter Rehabilitation and Nursing, Rehab Wing and Palliative Care staff at Porter Medical Center for the excellent care that made his last days as comfortable as possible.
Memorial donations in memory of Dick may be made to the Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Conception, 9 Pocono Rd., Denville, NJ 07834, or National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), Financial Management Branch NSC Building, Room 3280, 6001 Executive Blvd., MSC, North Bethesda, MD 20852-9531.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 7, 2020