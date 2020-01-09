|
Donenfeld, Richard
Richard H. Donenfeld, 62, of Hamden, passed away on January 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Herbert and Stella Donenfeld, Rich is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Antonini, and daughters, Marisa and Katie. Rich is also survived by his devoted sisters, Karen (David) DeCostanza and Laura (Mark) Fucci; nephew, Matthew DeCostanza; and nieces, Corinne, Jessica and Meredith Fucci as well as many loving in-laws. Rich was raised in Milford, where he grew up playing many sports. After college, Rich worked at the Boys and Girls Club in Bridgeport and was then hired by the State of Connecticut where he worked for over 35 years. Rich started his career as a rehabilitation therapist at High Meadows and then worked at Connecticut Mental Health Center until his retirement. He genuinely loved his career. Rich left a huge impact on his clients and co-workers and took great pleasure in giving back to the community. He was a loving and generous man with a unique sense of humor. Rich was a man of character and dignity who adored his family and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A lifelong animal lover, he cared for and loved his cats dearly. Rich's family gives their sincerest thanks to Kristine Smith for taking such good care of him. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CMHC Foundation, 34 Park St., Suite 144, New Haven, CT or Halfway Home Rescue Inc., PO Box 712, North Haven, CT 06473. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 10, 2020