Richard E. Kane
Kane, Richard E.
Richard Edward Kane, 85, of West Haven, passed away after a brief stay at CT Hospice on Saturday, July 25th, 2020. Richard was born at St. Raphael's Hospital in New Haven on March 7, 1935. A son of the late James Joesph Kane and the late Katherine Riddle. He is survived by his son Michael Thomas Kane-McCarthy of West Haven as well as his son-in-law, Steven Kane-McCarthy. He is also survived by his sister Marylou Warren of West Haven and his brother James Kane of Branford along with numerous nephews and nieces and grandnieces and nephews as well. Richard was pre-deceased by a son, Timothy P. Kane and his brother Alan Kane of Hamden. Richard served in the U.S. Marine Corps from April 1952 until his Honorable discharge in April 1955. He was employed by the City of West Haven for many years as an accountant, before retiring. Among Richard's interests were, watching the UCONN women's basketball games as well as the Notre Dame College games, too. His favorite past time was betting on the horses at OTB. He loved and looked forward to, his weekly fried shrimp dinners at Turks as well as the rides by the beach afterwards. He was a good man with an even bigger heart and will be missed by many.
There will be no services per Richard's final wishes. West Haven Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. To leave a message for his family, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 30, 2020.
