Richard F. Allspaugh

Richard F. Allspaugh, age 86, of West Haven passed away on March 21, 2019 at CT Hospice. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth Iannucci Allspaugh. Richard was born in West Haven, son of the late Howard and Alice Fahey Allspaugh. He is also survived by his son Richard H. Allspaugh Sr. and his grandchildren Richard H. Allspaugh Jr. and Sarah Brister, his brother Phillip Allspaugh and his sister Mary Jane King. He was predeceased by his sister Carol Mason. Richard was a US Army Veteran, serving in Korea. Prior to his retirement, he worked for Harloc Products, U.S. Surgical and was also a caretaker for Elm Commons. Richard was a member of the CT Horseshoe Association. He assisted in the formation of the Senior Horseshoe Club. He loved to play Bocci and volunteered with Special Olympics.

Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., with military honors, at the funeral home. Donations may be made in his name to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. For online condolence, please visit our website at

