Carroll, Richard F.Richard F. Carroll (Dick) of Hilton Head Island SC, formerly of Westbrook CT, lost his long battle with cancer on June 27, 2020.Dick leaves his loving wife, Shirley R. Carroll, two nephews, Edward Cotter and Mark Bergami – a sister, Marianne Blackman, and his beloved four-legged kids, Andy, Olivia and Kevi. Dick received a BS degree from Johnson State University and a Master's degree from Fairfield University. After graduation taught at Trumbull elementary and junior high schools for 15 years, where to this day his students remember him as "Mr. Carroll" their mentor.After his teaching career ended, Dick began his business career at Domino's Pizza in 1983. Except for a stint as a franchisee from 1985-1988 he worked as a corporate executive until 2002. During this time he served in many capacities, including National Director of Commissary Field Reps where he designed and implemented a highly sophisticated assessment and training program, General Manager of the NE Distribution Center and Senior Field Distribution Manager responsible for recruiting, hiring, training and supervising local field managers at nine distribution centers throughout the country servicing over 2400 franchise and corporate stores. During this time, he developed and coordinated the introduction of an entirely new dough formula and developed the Field Manager and Customer Service Manuals.One of Dick's proudest moments occurred during 9/11 where he organized and supervised a Domino's Pizza relief effort which fed police, firefighters, volunteers, families, and staff at the morgues for 12 days serving over 12,000 pizzas.Dick ran multiple golf tournaments which provided scholarships in four towns. He also ran the Westbrook Elks Golf Tournament to raise money for Fisher House Foundation in West Haven which provides support for our veterans.Dick, along with his friend, Tony Palermo was instrumental in helping his in-laws, the late Ed and Harriet Sciongay preserve their property on Chapman Mill Pond in Westbrook as one of Connecticut's largest coastal wildlife refuges. It is now known as The Menunketesuck Wildlife Area.In later years Dick worked as a beverage supervisor for Mohegan Sun Casino responsible for all casino owned bars, bartenders and wait staff. He also enjoyed working as a bar tender at Clinton Country Club and Bay Shore of Hilton Head.Dick's big smile and wit and his unfailing desire to help anyone in their time of need will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Shore Animal League America or to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. To share a memory or to leave an online condolence, please visit,