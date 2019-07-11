Kenney, Richard F., Sr.

Richard F. Kenney, St. of Branford died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the husband of the late Irene Mirto Kenney. Mr. Kenney was born In Concord, NH December 11, 1935, son of the late Frank and Grace Ballard Kenney. He was a Korean War veteran of the U. S. Air Force. Mr. Kenney was the owner of Associated X-Ray for many years until retiring. He was a pilot and owned his own plane and he enjoyed traveling many places on it. He was a Mason in the Grand Lodge of Connecticut A. F. & A. M. in Wallingford. He enjoyed playing golf, and he was an avid fan of all the Boston sports teams. He enjoyed his family time, especially with his grandchildren, and enjoyed watching them in all their games throughout high school and college. He was a big fan and supporter of Branford High School sports and worked for many years on the football chain gang. He is survived by his partner Sally Howell; his children, Richard F. (Lisa) Kenney, Jr. of Branford, Robert Kenney (Alicia Miro) of Block Island, RI, and John (Katherine) Kenney of Branford, Jeffrey Howell and Chelsea (John) Nappi; his grandchildren John (Sharon) Kenney, Craig (Marta) Kenney, Brittney, Kaitlin and Kyle Kenney, Alexa Kenney, Michael Annunziata, Toni Marie Annunziata, John Jeffrey Nappi and Mason Miro; and eight great-grandchildren; and his sister Mary Buck of Bucks Co., PA. He was predeceased by his grandson Mark R. Kenney, brothers, Bob and Roger Kenney and sister Ruth Kenney.

Friends are invited to a visitation Sunday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, and are invited to a funeral service Monday morning at 10:00 in Stony Creek Congregational Church, 192 Thimble Island Road, Stony Creek. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 990, Arlington, VA 22202. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register from July 12 to July 13, 2019