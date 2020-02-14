New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Cong. Or Shalom
205 Old Grassy Hill Rd.
Orange , CT
1941 - 2020
Richard F. Teller Obituary
Teller, Richard F.
Richard F. Teller, 78, beloved husband of 54 years to Sharon Bogen Teller passed away on February 13, 2020.
Born in Stamford, CT on June 11, 1941 Richard was the son of the late Louis and Pearl Teller. He was the devoted father of Scott Teller (Elisabeth) of Milford, Laurie (Jordan) Arovas of Orange and the dear brother of Barbara Gordon. He was the cherished grandfather of Joshua & Leah Teller and Matthew & Evan Arovas.
After working for years in the hardware business, he devoted many years of his retirement to volunteering at Milford Hospital, where he was well liked by staff and patients.
Funeral Services will be held at Cong. Or Shalom, 205 Old Grassy Hill Rd., Orange on SUNDAY morning February 16, at 10:00 a.m. A PRIVATE burial will follow at Beth Israel Cemetery, Derby Milford Rd., Orange. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements.
A period of mourning will be observed from Sunday through Tuesday evening at the family home. Friends may pay their respects there from 6:30 p.m. -9:00 p.m. Donations to honor Richard Teller's memory may be made to Congregation Or Shalom, Orange, CT. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 15, 2020
