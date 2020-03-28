|
Terrace, Richard F. "Richie"
Richard F. "Richie" Terrace, 78, of East Haven passed away March 26, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Beloved father of Kathy (Rich) Gagliardi of North Branford and Mark Terrace of Branford. Cherished grandfather of Stephanie Terrace, Nicholas and Matthew Gagliardi. Richie was born in New Haven on March 13, 1942 a son of the late Fletcher and Regina Terrace. He also leaves a sister, Patricia Terrace of Norwich and a brother, Jack Terrace of East Haven. He was predeceased by his longtime companion Josephine Papavero. Prior to his retirement, Richie worked for the former SNET Co. for many years. He was an avid boater and fisherman and a member of Bruce & Johnson's Marina. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge in New Haven and a member of the Annex YMA Club. Richie loved playing setback with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all.
Services and burial are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2020