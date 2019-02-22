Thurston, Richard F.

Richard F. Thurston, 79, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital with his family by his side. He was the loving companion and best friend of Beverly DeLucia Arsenault. Richard was born in Middletown, New York on February 7, 1940 and was the son of the late Franklin and Muriel Brust Thurston. He served his country faithfully in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Richard had worked for Brockway-Smith Company and later as a contractor for FedEx. He enjoyed bowling and gardening, was active with the Boy Scouts of America and was a New York Yankees fan. Father of Nike Thurston, Richard Thurston, Jr. (Erin Fuery), Jaime Arsenault and Christopher Arsenault (Christina). Grandfather of Kelsey, Jacob and Katie Thurston, Michael Brodie, Kayla and David Arsenault. Predeceased by his sisters Lynn Kuhn and Sandy Thurston.

Funeral services will be conducted in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, Saturday morning at 11:00. Family and friends may call from 9:00 until time of service. Interment with full military honors will follow in the North Haven Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , or the Semper Fi Fund or the . www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 22, 2019