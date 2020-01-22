|
Clark, Richard Fallon
Richard Fallon Clark, age 84, of Essex and formerly of Branford passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Middlesex Medical Center, Shoreline in Westbrook. Dick was the beloved husband of Barbara (Napoleon) Clark. He was born in New Haven on October 6, 1935 the son of the late John H. and Mildred (Fallon) Clark. He was raised in Branford, one of three boys, and graduated from Branford High School. He was a Line Supervisor at Southern New England Telephone retiring after 40 years of service. Dick was an avid sailor and gardener and also loved his Border Collies. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Besides his wife Barbara he leaves his daughter, Beth Kusmierski and her husband Ken of Chester, his six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, his brother, Joseph Clark and his wife Leona of Liberty, Maine, and his sister-in-law, Gail Clark of Old Saybrook. Dick was predeceased by his son, Michael F. Clark and his brother, David Clark. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street in Centerbrook. His Funeral Liturgy will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 14 Prospect Street in Essex. Interment will follow the Liturgy in Saint Agnes Cemetery, 295 East Main Street in Branford. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Valley Shore Animal Welfare League, 647 Horse Hill Road, Westbrook, CT 06498. To share a memory of Dick or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 23, 2020