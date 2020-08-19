Azzaro, Richard G.
Richard G. Azzaro, of Hamden passed away August 17, 2020 in St. Francis Hospital after a long illness. He is the husband of Georgiana Lupoli Azzaro. Born in New Haven on February 24, 1938 son of the late George and Mary Miranda Azzaro, Richard was a graduate of the University of New Haven. He was a chemist for Schick Safety Razor, a job he loved greatly, for over 33 years. Richard enjoyed gardening, refinishing furniture, and vacationing with his family. He was also a longtime member of the Connecticut National Guard. He is the proud father of David (Blanca), Edward, and James (Michelle) Azzaro. Brother of the late Dr. Gabriel Azzaro. Loving grandfather of Joshua, Victoria, Anthony, Ava, Sophia, and Luca. He is also survived by his constant companion Daisy.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday morning at 10:00 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church 2819 Whitney Ave. in Hamden. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Way, Memphis, TN 38102. Share a memory and sign Richard's guest book online at www.iovanne.com