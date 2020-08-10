1/1
Richard Galdenzi
Galdenzi, Richard
Richard Galdenzi (1941-2020). Retired interior designer and operations manager for Ethan Allen in Branford and veteran of the National Guard of Branford, Transportation Unit 1048. Richard Galdenzi (79) passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 peacefully at his home in Branford. Richard was born in New Haven on January 21, 1941, son of Alfredo and Edvige Severini Galdenzi. He was the loving husband of 55 years to Mary Senesac Galdenzi of Branford. He was the father of Jeff Galdenzi (Lori) of Fairfield, David Galdenzi of North Branford, and Daniel Galdenzi (Brenna) of Stowe, VT. He was the brother of Fred Galdenzi (Veronica) of Branford. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Morgan, Meghan, and Ryan that he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his sister Rena Giordano and his twin brother Robert Galdenzi. Dick was happiest when he was surrounded by his family and doting over his grandchildren. He also enjoyed his daily rides around Branford. He was an avid Patriots fan and loved to watch the UCONN girls play basketball. He was a passionate collector of military memorabilia and vintage toys and enjoyed times spent at the casino.
Friends may call Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. All social distancing guidelines are in effect. Services and burial will be private, a celebration of life will be planned in the future. Memorial donations may be made to Charlie's Closet, 310 State St. #200, Guilford, CT 06437. Please see his online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
