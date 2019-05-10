Moore, Richard H.

Richard H. Moore of Branford died Wednesday May 8, 2019 at the home of his daughter Lynne. He was the husband of the late Carmel Moore, the love of his life for over 60 years. He was born in New Haven May 1, 1935, son of the late James H. Moore and Dorothy Moore Celentano, and stepson of the late Alfred Celentano. He was educated in the New Haven school system. From 1953-56 he proudly served in the USMC during the Korean Conflict. After the war, he attended the University of New Haven, receiving a bachelor's degree in Police Science and Administration. He received his master's degree from the University of Bridgeport in Public and Social Administration. Richard was a New Haven Police Officer for 26 ½ years, retiring in 1985. He also served as a Veterans Aid Investigator for the State of Connecticut for an additional 26 years. He was a devoted Red Sox fan, having been a season ticket holder since 1975. He especially enjoyed inviting many to their first time at Fenway Park. He is survived by his daughters, Dorothea G. Moore, Lisa M. (Michael) Alfieri and Lynne M. Falcigno (Ernie Scinto); grandchildren, Michael and Jocelyn Alfieri, Elizabeth and Edmund Falcigno IV; great-grandchildren Christian and Hunter Sokolowski; he is also survived by many cousins and friends, including Jennifer Alfieri who held a special place in his heart.

Funeral from the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, Monday morning at 10:15 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Vincent DePaul Church of St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven at 11:00. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. The hours of visitation will be Sunday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. For directions and online obituary see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register from May 11 to May 12, 2019