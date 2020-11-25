1/1
Richard J. Esposito
1943 - 2020
Esposito, Richard J.
Richard J. Esposito of West Haven died on November 24, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital-St. Raphael Campus. He was the husband of Arleen Russo Esposito. He was born in New Haven on March 17, 1943 to the late John and Jennie Onofrio Esposito and had worked as Production Supervisor at ASML. Richard was very handy and could fix anything; he never understood the word No. He loved telling stories about his life and his family who meant everything to him. He was a loving father to Marie Dubin, Janet Kish, Laura Daigle, Cathy Suslew, Angelica Trapani and Samantha Abbruzzese and also survived by 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
At Richard's request all services will be private. Share a memory and sign his guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 25, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
