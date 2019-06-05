New Haven Register Obituaries
Feegel, Richard J.
Richard J. Feegel, 74, of East Haven, passed away at home June 1, 2019, with his family by his side, after a courageous, 6 month battle with pancreatic cancer. Richard was born in Meriden, on July 6, 1944. He is survived by his wife JoAnn, "His Best Friend and True Love for 43 years". He leaves his daughter, Elizabeth Ann Ross D'Onofrio (Michael Sr.) and his wonderful, loving grandchildren, Michael Jr. and Lauren (Peaches) D'Onofrio. He leaves two sisters, Linda Weinberger of North Haven and Lori Smith and family, of Hamden. He also leaves his nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Mary Feegel, and a brother Skip Feegel. Richard served his country in Vietnam, with honor, in the US Navy, and was honorably discharged. The family would also like to thank the Staff of Smilow and CT Hospice in Branford, for all their support. At the request of the family, services were held in private. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd., East Haven. Sign Richard's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on June 9, 2019
