Richard J. "Ricky" King
King, Richard J. "Ricky"
Richard J. "Ricky" King, age 51, formerly of Allingtown, entered into rest on July 6, 2020. He was a son of the late Paul and Magdalen Lyons King. Ricky is survived by his siblings, Deborah (the late Donald) Bruno, Thomas King, Allison (William) Forbes, Lori (George) Quackenbush. He was a loving uncle to numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Ricky proudly served 4 years in the US Army, and was known for being an avid marksman. He then went on to serve 10 years in the CT National Guard, where he was a proud member at the time of his death. He was a God fearing man, who loved his country and his family. Ricky worked as a repair technician, for OPUS Inspection, Inc.
Visitation will take place on Friday from 4-7 p.m., at West Haven Funeral Home on the Green. A funeral service will take place at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be private. Masks & social distancing is required. To leave a message for Ricky's family, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
10
Funeral service
06:30 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
