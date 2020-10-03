Livieri, Richard J.
Richard J. Livieri, 83, of Hamden, passed away peacefully after a very brief illness on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 62 years to Sheila C. Slavin Livieri. Richard was born in New Haven on August 6, 1937 and was the son of the late Dorondo and Margaret Mongillo Livieri. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy for four years on submarine duty. Richard was a plumber, was a member of the CT Plumbers & Pipefitters Union, Local # 777 and had worked for several area plumbing contractors. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Carmel Council #03605. Richard leaves behind four loving daughters Sheryl (Thomas III) Mahon, Cynthia (Kevin) Hughes, Donna (Brian) O'Keefe and Deborah (Kevin) Morrill. Grandfather of Thomas (Melissa) Mahon IV, Lindsey (Brian) Fraczkiewicz, Stephanie and Shannon Hughes, Tyler and Amy O'Keefe and Jason, Brendan and Jessica Morrill. Great-grandfather of Thomas V. and Clayton Mahon and Nora Fraczkiewicz. Brother of George (Evelyn) Livieri. Predeceased by infant son Richard J. Livieri, Jr., daughter Sandra J. Bowers and son-in-law Robert Bowers. Also predeceased by a brother Henry Livieri.
The visiting hours will be Tuesday morning, October 6th from 9:00 to 11:30 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:30 for a Mass of Christian burial in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Avenue, Hamden at 12 noon. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made to the CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 or the American Cancer Society
