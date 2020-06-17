Schwab, Richard J.On Saturday, June 13, 2020, Richard J. Schwab, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at age 87. Richard was born on February 19, 1933 and was a longtime resident of West Haven, CT with his wife Joyce. Richard is a veteran of the Korean War. He served honorably as a Sergeant in the United States Army, achieving decorations in National Defense Service, UN Service. Richard also received a medal for Good Conduct. After retiring from Southern New England Telephone Company, Richard spent much of his remaining years enjoying camping, traveling, and spending time with family. Joyce and Richard loved their trips to Disney with friends and family. As well as summers camping in Maine. Richard had a passion for animals and rescued several dogs over the years. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, his kindness and compassionate spirit. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and loving wife Joyce Schwab. He is survived by his five children, Renee, Janet, Kathy, Richard, and Kim. Sons-in-law Robert, Michael, David, Dennis; and daughter-in-law Heather. Richard has 13 grandchildren; Rebecca, Katie, Sean, Jessica, Andrew, Kevin, Michael, Darren, Mitchell, Alexander, Miranda, Kylie, and Abbie. Also surviving him is his brother Mal, as well as many nieces and nephews . A viewing will take place at Keenan Funeral Home at 330 Notch Hill Road, North, Branford, CT on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Followed by funeral mass at Saint George Church at 10:30 a.m. at 33 Whitfield Street, Guilford, CT. Richard will be laid to rest at All Saints Cemetery North Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vitas Hospice and Healthcare 5425 S, US-1, Rockledge, FL 32955. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit