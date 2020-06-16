Richard Kendall
1950 - 2020
Kendall, Richard
Richard Kendall was born on May 7, 1950. He grew up in Bayside, in Queens, New York City and subsequently lived in Brooklyn and New Haven, Connecticut. He died, unexpectedly, on April 28, 2020 in New Haven.
During the 1970s, Richard attended weekly "classes" in the Elmira, NY home of the world-renowned medium and author, Jane Roberts, during which Jane gave voice to a "spirit personality" named Seth. Inspired by those classes, Richard became an internationally known lecturer, author (The Road to Elmira, and others) and the writer/producer of a DVD, all of which reflected his Seth experiences. Seth and Jane had a profound influence on him throughout his life.
Richard is survived by his sister Elaine, in Florida, his brother Leonard and his wife, Judy, in Maryland and a number of nieces and nephews with whom he always enjoyed interacting. He was also a self-taught, self-deprecating, guitarist, since his teenage years.
He will be sadly missed by his family, many close friends and acquaintances.
An online Celebration of Life, organized by his friends Mary Dillman and Emmy van Swaaij, will be held later this summer.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 16, 2020.
