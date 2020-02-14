Home

Richard Kripps, Jr. 63, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Richard was born in New Haven November 30, 1956. His loving mother Marguerite Kripps survives Richard. His father Richard Kripps Sr. predeceased him. Richard is survived by his sister Robin (Brian) Wallen, his brothers David (Edna) Kripps and Brian Kripps. His brother Robert Kripps predeceased Richard. Richard is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandniece and grandnephews. Services will be private.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 16, 2020
