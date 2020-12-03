Prunier, Richard L.
Richard L. Prunier, 74, beloved husband of Ann Marie Giglietti Prunier of North Haven passed away December 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Loving father of Jeannine (Thomas) Cavalier of Northford and Richard L. (Michele) Prunier, II of North Haven. Cherished grandfather of Sofia and Christopher Cavalier, Addison and Richard L. Prunier, III. Caring brother of Wayne (Dianne) Prunier of North Haven. Richard was born in New Haven on September 25, 1946 a son of the late Leonard and Mary Ellen Heath Prunier. He worked in the textile industry for 52 years before retiring to start a new career as "Big Poppy" to his pride and joy – his four grandchildren. He loved to fish and crab and cook. He was a gourmet chef and thanks to social media he loved sharing his meals with his friends. He was a fun loving, life loving guy and left his mark on everyone who knew him. He was always there to lend a hand on any project – hence his nickname "Projectman". He loved his family and friends fully and unconditionally with the heart that was a big as his belly and he will never be forgotten by anyone who knew him.
Friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven SUNDAY from 3:00-6:00 p.m. and are asked to go directly to the Holy Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church Monday morning at 10:00 for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or at www.hospice.com
