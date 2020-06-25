LaClair, Richard
Richard LaClair, age 59, of West Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born in Milford, CT on August 20, 1960 to Jean LaClair and the late Francis LaClair.
Richard will be remembered as a devoted father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He loved life, and he loved his family immensely. He was always there for people and was always ready to help anyone who needed him. He also enjoyed watching his favorite teams, the NY Giants and NY Yankees play.
Richard is survived by his mother Jean (LaClair) Swan (Frederick), his daughter, Rebecka Norton (Steven Ferency), two grandsons, AJ Ferency and Dominic Norton, two sisters, Gloria Danowski (James), and Jacqueline Gray (Gary), and several nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his father Francis LaClair, two brothers, Michael LaClair, and Alan LaClair, and two sisters, Sandra Meyers and Charlene Goding.
A graveside service will be held at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford, Connecticut, on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. His family asks that memorial contributions in his name be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or on their website, http://www.cancer.org. To leave an online condolence please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 25, 2020.