Richard Lombardi
1943 - 2020
Lombardi, Sr., Richard
Richard J. Lombardi, Sr. entered into eternal rest on May 8, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born May 23, 1943 in Derby to the late Louis R. Lombardi, Sr. and Mary Velleco. Richard attended Derby High School and worked at B.F Goodrich, UPS and Bozzutos.
Richard had a passion for cooking, traveling and was an avid reader. He loved his pets, especially his furry friend Mr. Big. Most of all, Richard loved to spend time with his family and many friends. He will be sadly missed by all but will remain forever in our hearts.
Richard leaves behind to cherish his memory his son Robert and his fiancée Kristy Lindner of Seymour and his four cherished grandchildren Nicholas, Ashley and Olivia Lombardi, and Andrew Spry all of Oxford. He also leaves his significant other Karen Pojakene, his former wife and good friend, Carol Lombardi, several nieces and nephews and many close cousins.
Richard was predeceased by his son Richard Lombardi Jr., his brother Louis R. Lombardi Jr. and his sister Marilyn Guillet.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service celebrating Richard's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard can be made to the Lupus Foundation CT Office, 65 High Ridge Road, Box 395, Stamford, CT 06905.
To light a virtual candle or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerwardfuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on May 10, 2020.
