Richard Lyskowski Obituary
Lyskowski, Richard
Richard Lyskowski, an 87 year old Ansonia resident and husband to Maureen Regan Lyskowski, passed away at home on April 10. He was born March 14, 1933 in Ansonia, son of the late John and Mary Filipowicz Lyskowski.
A graduate of UCONN, S.C.S.U. and Fairfield U., Richard was the former Principal of The Prendergast School in Ansonia. He graduated from Ansonia High School and was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. In addition to his wife, he leaves his son Kevin Lyskowski and wife Renita Ford of Potomac, Maryland, his grandson Cyril, his sister Gertrude David of Shelton, and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by 5 brothers Vincent, George, Edwin, Eugene and Edward Lyskowski and 2 sisters, Jane Renkun and Mary Dynowski. He will be entombed privately in the Mt. St. Peter Cemetery Mausoleum in Derby. In lieu of flowers,
donations in his memory may be made to The Holy Rosary Church, 10 Father Salemi Drive in Ansonia. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, has been privileged with the arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 16, 2020
