Gray, Richard M.
Richard M. Gray, 78, of East Haven, formerly of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Whispering Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, East Haven. He was the husband to his beloved late wife Ingrid Hebert Gray. Born in St. Louis, Missouri on April 30, 1941, son of the late Harold and Mabel Crosley Gray. Richard, a Millionaire, served his country faithfully in the US Army during the Vietnam war. He had worked as a security guard at the Knights of Columbus, Supreme Council, New Haven. Father of Michael R. Gray. Brother-in-law of Connie Gray. Uncle of Kathy Griffin and Richard B. Gray. Cousin of Tom, Roy, Alan, Jim and Ken Crosley. Predeceased by his brother Robert Gray and stepsisters Angela Hall and Mona Griffin.
The visiting hours will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 10, 2019