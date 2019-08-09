New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard M. Gray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard M. Gray Obituary
Gray, Richard M.
Richard M. Gray, 78, of East Haven, formerly of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Whispering Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, East Haven. He was the husband to his beloved late wife Ingrid Hebert Gray. Born in St. Louis, Missouri on April 30, 1941, son of the late Harold and Mabel Crosley Gray. Richard, a Millionaire, served his country faithfully in the US Army during the Vietnam war. He had worked as a security guard at the Knights of Columbus, Supreme Council, New Haven. Father of Michael R. Gray. Brother-in-law of Connie Gray. Uncle of Kathy Griffin and Richard B. Gray. Cousin of Tom, Roy, Alan, Jim and Ken Crosley. Predeceased by his brother Robert Gray and stepsisters Angela Hall and Mona Griffin.
The visiting hours will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now