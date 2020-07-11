MAILHOT, RICHARD M.
Richard M. Mailhot, 79, of North Branford, formerly of Bradley Street, North Haven and State Street, New Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. He was the beloved husband of 56 years to Josephine R. Kozlowski Mailhot. Richard was born in New Haven on September 10, 1940 and was the son of the late Edgar and Helen Jedynak Mailhot. He attended the University of Maryland, St. Angelo's College, Texas and later Southern Connecticut State Teachers College. Richard served his country faithfully for eight years in the US Air Force. He had worked as a manager for the former W.T. Grants Department Stores, he also worked at the Teletrack, New Haven and later for Western Union for 35 years retiring as a Territory Manager. Richard was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Father Donaher Council of North Haven. He enjoyed model trains, coin and stamp collecting, gardening, but most of all he enjoyed his grandchildren who he loved unconditionally. Father of Richard J. Mailhot (Karen), Rose Helff (Karl), Suzanne Cristante (Steven), Michael Mailhot (Tiffany) and Katherine Els (Erik). Beloved grandfather of Emily and Katelyn Mailhot, Julia, Marisa and Ethan Helff, Vittoria and Alexina Cristante, Rebecca and Jackson Mailhot, Mackenzie and Khloe Els. Brother of Patricia Carrera. The visiting hours will be on Monday, July 13th from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Tuesday morning, July 14th at 10:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Stanislaus Church at 11:00 with military honors to be rendered immediately following the mass in front of the church. Entombment will be private and at the convenience of the family in the All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Parish, 9 Eld Street, New Haven, CT 06511. www.northhavenfuneral.com