Messina, Richard M.

Richard M. Messina, 75, of Branford, passed away peacefully at home in the arms of his wife on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was the husband of Theresa J. Montalto Messina. He was born in New Haven on May 22, 1943 to the late Domenick and Immaculate "Connie" Lucarelli Messina. Richard worked for 20 years as a Research Technician for Ramset, a division of Olins until the company left the state. He then went to work for Connecticut Limousine as a driver for another 20 years until retiring in 2005. He loved to bowl, was an avid boater and in his later years found a passion for golf and going to the Branford Senior Center. Richard loved spending time with his family, especially watching his grandchildren compete in their various sports. He was a member of the Waucoma Yacht Club, a life member of City Point Yacht Club and the Annex YMA Club. Besides his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Christine (Alan) Barcomb of East Haven, Deborah (Bobby) French of Madison and Laurie (Andrew) Gwiazda of Branford, a brother, Michael (Kim) Messina of Washington State, a sister, Janet Messina of East Haven and seven grandchildren, Matthew, Daniel and Alyssa Barcomb, Aiden and Maggie French and Devin and Olivia Gwiazda. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother Anthony Messina and a sister, AnneJewel Patton.

In lieu of calling hours, a Memorial Service will take place at St. John Bosco Parish (St. Mary's Church), Branford on Saturday, May 4, at 10 a.m. Burial services will be private. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit Richard's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guest book. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2019