Richard Malaro

Malaro, RichardRichard Louis Malaro, age 76 of Milford, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Richard was born in New Haven, CT on September 7, 1943 to the late James and Helene Rossomondo Malaro. Richard was very active at Saint Gabriel church in Milford. He worked as a sexton there for many years and was a former coach for the Challenger Little League in West Haven. Survivors include his brother, David A. Malaro and his wife Nancy of Revere, MA. He was predeceased by his brother, James C. Malaro Jr. A Private burial took place. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Saint Gabriel Church (Saint Raphael Parish). All are welcome. Social distancing and masks are required in the church with a max of 100 people. Donations may be made in Richard's name to Uganda Farmers, Inc., c/o Father Maurice Maroney, 31 Cherry Street, Suite 109, Milford, CT 06460. Arrangements have been entrusted with THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD, CT. To share a memory, please go to