Mason, Richard "Ricky"
Richard "Ricky" Mason of West Haven, CT, formerly of Milford, CT, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Ricky, born February 24, 1964, was the beloved son of Geraldine (York) Mason, Gerry's devoted partner and Ricky's loving stepfather, Dominick Facin and his late father John "Jack" F. Mason. Ricky loved the outdoors and animals. Over the years, he worked as a landscaper, worked on the family (and friends) farms and also as a harness horse trainer at Freehold raceway in New Jersey. Ricky was known to be very generous with his love; his love for his family, for God, for his friends and for his beloved cats. He will long be remembered as having the biggest heart with the personality to match. Ricky is survived by his loving parents Geraldine (York) Mason and Dominick Facin, his brother and best friend Michael Mason (Melanie) of Milford, CT, nephew Jay Mason as well as beloved cousins and many friends. Ricky was predeceased by his father John "Jack" F. Mason, his brother John "Honest" J. Mason, and his sister Lynda Mason. A graveside service and interment at Kings Highway Cemetery will be private. Smith Funeral Home, Milford, CT, is handling arrangements. To leave condolences, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 11, 2019