Stanley, Richard Michael
Richard Michael Stanley passed away peacefully on June 6th at his home in Milford with Cindy Rivard and Jenny Joseph, his two best friends, at his side after a short battle with cancer.
Richard "Dick" Stanley was born in Gallitzin, Pennsylvania on May 31, 1943, to Paul Stanley and Bernice Ulmanek Stanley. He grew up in the suburb of Baltimore, known as Middle River-Essex. He was an outstanding athlete as well a bright student in high school. He attended and graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 1965. He then moved to Connecticut where he attended Yale University. He earned two Master's Degrees and a PhD in Mechanical Engineering in 1970.
After participating in Army ROTC, Richard served as Captain in the US Army Reserves from 1971-1972 at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Lovingly known as Dr. Stanley, Richard taught at the University of New Haven — first in the Math Department and ultimately in the Mechanical Engineering department until his retirement in 2011.
He resided in East Haven and Branford, most recently in Milford.
He leaves behind his brother, Tom Stanley (Diane) in Virginia; a sister, Mary Talley, in Maryland; two nephews, Jon Stanley and Michael Bayliss; a niece, Christina Stanley, and his former wife, Ksana Stanley Lillie. He also leaves behind his best friends and his loving caretakers, Cindy Rivard and Jenny Joseph.
He will be remembered for his quick humor, intelligence and kindness.
Richard's ashes will be spread in a traditional burial at sea ceremony off of the Coast Guard Cutter BERTHOLF. In memory of Richard's generous spirit, please donate to a charity of your choice.
Published in Shoreline Times on Jun. 11, 2020.