Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Richard Monson Douglas Sr.


1950 - 2020
Richard Monson Douglas Sr. Obituary
Douglas, Richard Monson, Sr.
Richard Monson Douglas, Sr., of Branford died Monday, January 13, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Lynda Pedini Douglas. He was born in Greensboro, NC June 6, 1950, son of the late Monson G. and Virginia DeFonzo Douglas. He was a bus driver for Peter Pan Bus Company for many years until retiring. Besides Lynda, he is survived by his sons, Richard M. Douglas, Jr. and Paul Lee Douglas, both of Branford; his grandchildren, Amber Mott, Shelby Douglas, Tabitha Popowchak and Kylo Douglas; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of his family. For online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 17, 2020
