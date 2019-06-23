|
Montalto, Deacon Richard
Deacon R. Wm. "Monti" Montalto passed away on June 21, 2019. Loving husband of Marie F. Montalto for 53 years; beloved father of Laura A. McGonigle, Leslie A. Montalto, Lynn M. Struck and her husband Anthony; dear brother of Claudia D. Montalto; cherished grandfather of John Patrick, Meghan E., Mary-Kate and Connor W. McGonigle, Olivia G. and Nicholas J. Stuck.
The family will receive friends in the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road), Timonium, MD 21093 on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. with a vigil service at 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Church of The Nativity, 20 E. Ridgely Road, Timonium, MD on Thursday, June 27 at 11:00 a.m. Interment, private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Deacon Monti's name to Center for Pregnancy Concerns, 442 Eastern Boulevard, Essex, MD 21221. A guest register is available at www.lemmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 24, 2019