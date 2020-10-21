Morrow, Richard
Richard G. Morrow, 74, formerly of Milford, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020. Born on October 14, 1946, he was the son of the late Gordon and Marion (Post) Morrow.
Richard was a graduate of Jonathan Law High School. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Quinnipiac University, and his Master's Degree from Southern Connecticut State University. While at SCSU, he was awarded a teaching fellowship in the Department of Chemistry.
During his professional career, Richard worked as a Research Associate at the Yale University School of Medicine, in the Department of Ophthalmology, and as a Chemist for several local companies, before retiring from the Regional Water Authority. In addition to his academic and professional success, Richard's greatest passion was music. He taught himself how to play the guitar at a young age. Throughout the years that followed, he participated in local folk festivals and taught guitar lessons at Fladd Music Center in downtown Milford. He was also an amateur composer, and loved to create original classical music, particularly in his favorite style, Baroque.
Richard will be remembered as a selfless, gentle, and kind man, and as a loving and devoted Father to his three children. He will be missed by many who had the good fortune to have known him.
Richard is survived by his children, Allison Morrow, Chris (Dawn) Morrow, and Stephen Morrow; his siblings, Patricia (Thomas) Pert and Hope (Dexter) Glidden; his niece, Michelle Pert, and her son, Loudon; and Patricia Harrington Fillion, and her children, Laura (Joel) Frazier and Mark Fillion.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Social distancing and masks will be required. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to March of Dimes at www.marchofdimes.org
. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
.