Taylor Sr., Richard N.

Richard N. Taylor Sr. "Poppy", age 83, of New Haven, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his home with his loving family by his side. Born on May 22, 1935 in Hagertown, MD, son of the late Roscoe and Mollie (Goins) Taylor. Loving husband of the late Phyllis (Melillo) Taylor for over 30 years. Loving father of Richard (Liz) Taylor Jr., Donald (Leola) Taylor, Jody Taylor, all of New Haven, Jennifer (Royster) Troy of Woodbridge, Marshall (Angela) Taylor, Anna-Marie (Kenneth) Roberts, Frank Roberts Jr., all of New Haven, and Mark (Tammy) Roberts of West Haven. Survived by one sister Grace Crews, daughter –in-law Brenda Taylor, and a special daughter Cheryl Covington, all of New Haven. Also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Predeceased by three children Nathaniel "Bruce" Taylor Sr., John S. Roberts, Daniel Roberts, one sister Delores Taylor, three brothers George Burke, Henry, and Maurice Taylor.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden at 11 a.m. Visitation from 10-11 a.m. in Hamden Memorial. Interment will be in the Taylor Family Plot at Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2019