Jones Jr., Richard O.
Richard O. Jones Jr. (Rick) of Tampa, Florida passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. He was born on June 7, 1958 in Bethesda Maryland to Eleanor Faulkner and Richard Osborn Jones. Rick graduated from the Taft School. He is survived by his children, Christopher Andrews and Catharine Elizabeth Jones, his mom Eleanor Jones, and brothers Stephen Faulkner and Douglas Andrew Jones. Family and friends may attend a graveside service Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at West Cemetery in Madison, CT.
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 3, 2019