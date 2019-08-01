Home

Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
West Cemetery
Madison, CT
Richard O. Jones Jr.


1958 - 2019
Richard O. Jones Jr. Obituary
Jones Jr., Richard O.
Richard O. Jones Jr. (Rick) of Tampa, Florida passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. He was born on June 7, 1958 in Bethesda Maryland to Eleanor Faulkner and Richard Osborn Jones. Rick graduated from the Taft School. He is survived by his children, Christopher Andrews and Catharine Elizabeth Jones, his mom Eleanor Jones, and brothers Stephen Faulkner and Douglas Andrew Jones. Family and friends may attend a graveside service Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at West Cemetery in Madison, CT. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 3, 2019
