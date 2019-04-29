Osborne, Sr., Richard "Dick"

Richard "Dick" W. Osborne, Sr., 89, departed this life on April 25, 2019, at Masonicare Health Center, with his loving wife by his side. He was the beloved husband of Margaret (Plucker) Osborne of Wallingford. Richard was born in Hartford, CT on June 19, 1929, to the late H. Fred and Grace (Ware) Osborne. In his early years, Dick grew up in Windsor and attended the Loomis School, then received his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Trinity College. He met his cherished wife of 68 years, Marge, at Lake Hayward in East Haddam, CT, and they were married in 1951. With pride and honor, Dick served his country as a Staff Sargent in the United States Air Force. He was the recipient of the National Defense Medal as well as the Good Conduct Medal. After settling in Wallingford together, Dick and Marge began their beautiful family, having four children. Dick's schooling paved the way for a successful career as an engineer for SNET and, after almost 37 years invested, he retired in 1987. He was a proud member of the Wallingford Compass Lodge as well as the Masonic order at Ashlar Village. In 1970, he had the honor of serving as Worshipful Master of the Compass Lodge. He was an avid golfer and bowler, and had a passion for genealogy.

Besides his wife Marge, Dick is survived by his children: Richard Osborne Jr. (Bonnie) of Stafford Springs, Kathleen D'Adio (Angelo "Jr") of Hamden, Christine Ginter (Ed) of Hamden and Marcia Santagata (John) of Meriden. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Heather, Amy, Rachel, Richard, Max and Spencer, as well as his great-grandchildren: Casey Anne and Carl. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Bruce Osborne, and his grandson, Matthew Santagata.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm Street, Wallingford. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Thursday evening, May 2, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations in Dick's memory may be made to the Masonic Charity Foundation of CT at www.masonicare.org. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.baileycares.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 30, 2019