Richard P. Acampora, 77, of Palm Bay, Florida and formerly of Hamden, Connecticut, passed away on February 14, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. For 52 years, Richard was the devoted husband of Karen Loos Acampora. He was the love of her life and she shall continue on loving him forever.

He was born on November 4, 1941 in New Haven, Connecticut to Salvatore Acampora and Lena Piccolo. Richard graduated from Hamden High School in 1961. Shortly after graduating, he joined the Army Reserves located in Hamden, Connecticut and was part of the Military Police. Prior to his retirement, Richard had worked as a truck driver. For most of his career, he was employed at Carrano's Express in Connecticut, but he also worked for Keenan Transport in Florida. He was a member of the Local 443 of the Teamsters too.Richard was a loving father to Richard T. (Heather) Acampora, of Sebastian, Florida, Scott D. (Michelle) Acampora of Palm Bay, Florida, and Paul V. (Audrae) Acampora of Palm Bay, Florida. He is also survived by five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Salvatore (Dottie) Acampora of California. He was 'Uncle' to Ann Delauro (Bruce) Eaugwout of Killingworth, Connecticut and Frank Acampora of West Haven, Connecticut. There are several cousins, nieces, and nephews too that will miss him dearly.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation at 155 E. 55th Street #6H, New York, New York 16022.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 24, 2019