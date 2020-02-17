|
Bode, Richard "Richie" P.
Richard "Richie" J. Bode, 79, of East Haven entered into eternal rest on February 11, 2020 at Branford Hills. He was the son of the late Henry and Ernestine Downs Bode. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Cheryl Coleman Bode, his son Richard and wife Mary, daughter Cheryl, his grandchildren Matthew and Kristen Bode, his brother Carl Bode, Sr. and granddogs Eli and Thor. Richie served 6 years in the U.S. Navy. Richie loved to bassfish and watch sports New York Mets, Giants and Rangers were his favorite teams. Which he loved to talk about with his grandson.
Services will be held in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven Friday at 12:00 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, 1579 Straits Turnpike, Suite 1E, Middlebury, CT 06762 or at www.seasons.org. Sign Richie's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2020