Morgal, Richard P.

Richard P. Morgal, age 72, of West Haven, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019. Richard was born on November 28, 1946, in The Bronx, New York, to the late Franklin and Alberta Murphy Morgal. He is survived by his loving wife, Charlene Garguilo Morgal, his best friend and nephew Brett Garguilo, several nieces, nephews, a great-niece, great-nephews and a sister Geraldine (Thomas) Devers.

Rich proudly served in the Army during the Vietnam War, achieving the rank of Sergeant. He was a Radio Broadcaster for 26 years, with WEZN and Star 99.9. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Gladeview Health & Rehab, and to Vitas Hospice Care, for their expert care and compassion.

Visitation will take place on Friday, June 7 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Prayers, followed by military honors will begin at 4:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to the West Haven Animal Shelter, 7 Collis Street, West Haven, CT 06516. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at:

www.westhavenfuneral.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 6, 2019