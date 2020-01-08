|
Parri , Richard
Richard Charles Parri passed away peacefully at his home on January 5th, 2020 surrounded by his family. Richard loved his family and he extended that love to their friends, always lending his hand or 'good' ear to listen to what was going on in their lives. He followed people's loves and was genuinely interested in their paths. He facilitated relationships and helped build bridges, always with a twinkle in his eye. He loved his days at "Summer Here, Summer Not" at the beach with his seven granddaughters. His days were filled with laughter and joy.
Richard was born to the late Almorico aka Morico Parri and Esther Louise Platino on August 11th, 1944 in Hamden, CT. Losing his father early in life helped shape his career path. He survived several 'Tom Foolery' expulsions to graduate from Villanova University with a finance degree in 1966. He loved a good joke for sure, but he loved the world of finance and doggedly pursued a career with Mass Mutual in New York City. He later moved to Connecticut and became the youngest Guardian Life general agent in the country at the age of 28. He loved integrating his Financial Planning & Insurance business with technology and ultimately chased his interest in technology into a second career in his early 50's. He launched several software and application companies and could often be found talking shop, code, and programs with other 'sharpies' around town.
Richard leaves his loving wife, Ingrid, of 25 years, his five children Brian (Kerrie Clifford), Stephen, Rachel, stepdaughters Leah Palmer (Ken Richardson) and Christa Palmer (Dominic Bigue) and his seven true treasures who knew him as Papa Rich. His seven granddaughters Kaitlyn "Puttanesca" Parri, Rory "Cacciatore" Parri, Keely "Scungille" Parri, Finnley "Fettuccini" Parri, Delia "Ditalini" Richardson, Genevieve "Ravioli" Bigue and Marguerite "Mostaccioli" Bigue will miss his pirate adventures, scavenger hunts, beach fires, the 4th of July and his rogue alligator hunts on his 'gator'. We will miss his genuine interest in the careers and hobbies of his children and friends and the spirited conversation surrounding their pursuits. He showed us the art of taking an interest and gave us the gentle push when we needed it.
In lieu of flowers, and in the spirit of his unending generosity, please perform a random act of kindness or pay it forward in his memory.
Please also feel free to have a spirited conversation in his honor or extend a hand to someone you feel might need it and by all means, tell a great Papa Rich story to someone who might not have known him the way we all did. Rest in Peace Papa Rich
Honoring his wishes, there will be a private family memorial.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt "thank-you" to all of the wonderful staff at Yale-New Haven/Smilow Cancer Hospital and the VNA at Guilford Hospice. The attention and professionalism extended to our family during this difficult time will always be remembered
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 10, 2020