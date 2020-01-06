|
Cramer, Richard Patrick
Richard Patrick Cramer passed unexpectedly in December 2019. Richard grew up in Hamden and attended Hamden Public Schools. He graduated from the University of Connecticut with a degree in mechanical engineering and had a career in engineering and business. Richard is survived by his parents, Lawrence Cramer and Marie (Simone) Cramer of Hamden, and brothers Lawrence Cramer, Jr. and William Cramer. He is also survived by his wife Kary Gunn and his children, Lauren, Richard, Jr., Kaitlyn and Joseph. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. In lieu of flowers contributions to Boy Scouts of America. To leave an online condolence please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 9, 2020