New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Cramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Patrick Cramer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Patrick Cramer Obituary
Cramer, Richard Patrick
Richard Patrick Cramer passed unexpectedly in December 2019. Richard grew up in Hamden and attended Hamden Public Schools. He graduated from the University of Connecticut with a degree in mechanical engineering and had a career in engineering and business. Richard is survived by his parents, Lawrence Cramer and Marie (Simone) Cramer of Hamden, and brothers Lawrence Cramer, Jr. and William Cramer. He is also survived by his wife Kary Gunn and his children, Lauren, Richard, Jr., Kaitlyn and Joseph. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. In lieu of flowers contributions to Boy Scouts of America. To leave an online condolence please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -