|
|
Canning, Richard Paul
Richard Paul Canning, 82, of Myrtle Beach, passed away on November 18, 2019 at Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital in Murrells Inlet.
Richard was born October 19, 1937 in New Haven, Connecticut, a son to the late Thomas Canning and Mary Heffernan. Richard was preceded in death by both of his parents, as well as his brothers Thomas, John, Edward, William and Joseph and his sister, Mary Canning Mendillo.
In life, Richard proudly served in the US Air Force and worked in the retail men's clothing industry. In his leisure time, he truly enjoyed golfing and was proud of his hole-in-one at Pawley's Plantation golf course hole #13. Richard also enjoyed spending time with his loyal group of friends with whom he had many adventures. He was also very proud of his Irish heritage.
Richard is survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Elizabeth "Betsy", his son Richard Canning of Clinton, CT, daughter Beth Ann Canning of Clinton, CT, brother-in-law Mario Cornacchio and his wife Nancy of Westford, MA, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Murrells Inlet with Father Ed Fitzgerald officiating. Military honors will be afforded by the United States Air Force.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions in Richard's name be made to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2019