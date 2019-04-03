Pemberton, Richard "Dickie P"

Richard "Dickie P" Pemberton, 69 of Venice Florida, formerly of East Haven passed away March 31, 2019 in Florida. He was born October 19, 1949 in New Haven to William and Janet (Frey) Pemberton. Rich is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Grace (Karmazyn) Pemberton and three daughters, Susan Griffiths (Chris) of North Haven, Amy Fulton (Steve Milici) of Monroe, NY and Jennifer Gilchrist (Keith) of Loundonville, NY. He is also survived by six grandchildren who he adored, Emma and Ryan Griffiths, Madison and Charlotte Fulton, Kelsey and Kyle Gilchrist and a brother, William Pemberton (Patricia) of East Haven. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Thomas Pemberton.

Rich was a family man, a loving husband to Grace of 47 years, and a proud father and grandfather. He was a fan of many sports and especially UCONN women's basketball. Rich was an avid golfer and former member of Wallingford Country Club and Alling Memorial (Muni). He was a dedicated business owner, running a successful floor covering business with his wife for 35 years. Rich and Grace relocated to Venice, Florida, where he continued to enjoy playing golf year round and made many new friends. He was proud to say he was still shooting in the 70s. Rich touched so many lives, and everyone loved him. He will be dearly missed.

Family will receive friends on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. All are invited to meet and attend a Funeral Service on Saturday, April 6 at 11 a.m. in the First Congregational Church (Old Stone Church), 251 Main Street, East Haven. Burial will be private.

