Peschel, Dr. Richard
Dr. Richard E. Peschel, 73, of Milford, beloved husband of Charlene Peschel, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020. Born on May 6, 1946 in Madison, WI, he was the son of the late Leonard and Dorothy Peschel.
Richard was a graduate of Madison Central High School, received his bachelor's from University of Wisconsin where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, and his master's in physics, PHD in Nuclear Physics and his MD at Yale University. Richard had an extensive career working as an esteemed Yale faculty member starting in 1968 as a Research Physicist eventually making his way to Professor, Director of Gynecologic Oncology Section of Therapeutic Radiology, Medical Director, and Co-Chairman of the Quality Improvement Council. He was also the Medical Director at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital Community Cancer Center in New London, Phelps Radiation Center, Uncas on Thames Hospital in Norwich, CT as well as the former Director of the Radiation Residency Program in Therapeutic Radiology at Yale University School of Medicine. He had acquired many awards in during his career such as "Best Doctor" in Radiation Oncology in the tri-state area by New York Magazine and selected as one of "America's Top Doctor's for Cancer" by Castle Connolly Medical LTD. He was also the principle investigator for the American Cancer Society Grant, Anna Fuller Foundation Grant, and a contributing investigator on several others. Richard had published seven books, edited five, and published 125 journal articles. In his spare time, Richard was an avid opera fan; he published many articles on opera in the journal of the American medical association and enjoyed reading, traveling with his wife, Charlene, and playing with his dog, Chloe.
Along with his wife, Richard leaves behind his daughter, Colette Peschel; siblings, Ronald Peschel, Marianne Culbertson, and Karen (Thomas) Schreiber; his beloved dog, Chloe; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. He wass predeceased by his former spouse, Enid Rhodes Peschel, and his brother, Charles Peschel.
Services will be private. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2020.