Maltby, Richard Pethick

Richard Pethick Maltby, of coastal Connecticut, passed away comfortably at home on Wednesday morning August 12th. He was the son of the late Lucious Foote Maltby and Sylvia Pethick Maltby of Nantucket, MA, born in Wallingford, CT on September 8, 1944. Attending Cheshire Academy for high school and graduating from Rollins College in 1967, he was drafted soon thereafter and served as an officer in the US Army, stationed in Germany until 1971 and honorably discharged in 1985 as an Army Reservist. He earned his architectural degree from Louisiana State University and practiced as an architect in Guilford, CT for over 20 years. His first completed residential project was his parents' retirement home in Wauwinet, on the Isle of Nantucket, which began a career that produced a number of award winning homes throughout coastal New England.

Later in life, he was compelled to seek a warmer climate, splitting his time between St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands and The Villages, Florida. Growing to disdain long pants and socks, he flourished in the heat and sun and remained active until very recently. He was creative, easy going, and loved to laugh, even at himself. He loved to cap a day outdoors, whether golfing, fishing, cheering on the Yankees or reading on the beach, with an umbrella-festooned drink and a table full of friends and family. The pre-eminent mountaineer of central Florida, he brought an enthusiasm and genuine sense of adventure to each day.

Diagnosed with cancer in his '60s, in the words of his grand-daugher, "He never let us think he couldn't do anything." He knew full well the nature of his malady and persevered with undaunted courage. Conscious almost to the end he went to the Great Beyond with a clear surrender. Mr. Maltby was a man of strong personality, genial, courteous, gentlemanly, and highly esteemed by those who knew him.

He is survived by his former wife and the mother of his children, Elizabeth English Maltby, his beloved daughter Elliott English Maltby and her husband Mark Alan Mancuso of Brooklyn, NY; his beloved son Christopher Tyler Maltby and his wife Jane Liebert Townsend and two beloved granddaughters, Carter Elliott Maltby and Fairley Mae Maltby of St. Thomas; his kind brother Peter Foote Maltby, and his dear friend Nancy Lou Mower besides many other relatives and a wide circle of friends who mourn his death.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store