|
|
Prisco, Richard
At his home February 9, 2020 Richard Prisco, 64, of Hamden. Cherished son of Christopher and Georgana Prisco, loving father of Christopher Prisco (Caitlin) and Stephanie Prisco, brother of Paul Prisco (Carol). Also survived by his cherished grandchildren Christopher and Aria Prisco. Richard was born in New Haven March 15, 1955. He was the owner of Ace Service Co. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Burial in All Saints Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m. in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 12, 2020