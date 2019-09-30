|
Regan, Richard
On September 24, 2019, Richard Regan passed away at the age of 81. Dick was born on June 27, 1938 in New Haven, CT to Joseph and Julia Regan. A lifelong learner and educator, he taught the children of Madison, CT chemistry for 31 years, retiring in 1994, and student teachers at Connecticut College for 7 more years before fully retiring.
Dick will be remembered for his love, his thoughtfulness, and infectious laughter. He is survived by his wife Helen, his five children, Patrick, Julie, Allison, Brendan, and Katie, six grandchildren, and his brother Joe and his family. A remembrance will be held November 9th at 11 AM at the North Madison Volunteer Fire Company. Donations may be made to Fairfield University, North Madison Volunteer Fire Company, or Harpswell Aging at Home.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 1, 2019