|
|
Rettig, Richard
Richard Louis Rettig died on Friday, April 10th, 2020 after reaching 86 years of age. He died peacefully at West River Health Care Center in Milford, CT with his beloved wife Catherine by his side.
He was born August 9, 1933 in Butler, PA to the late Norman and Leona (Schnur) Rettig. As a boy he lived on a farm, enjoying childhood with his three brothers and two sisters – a time he would share fond memories from throughout his entire life. He left the countryside in 1950 at the age of 17 to join the Unites States Navy. He, along with all three of his brothers, proudly served in the Korean War.
In 1952 he met the love of his life, Catherine Talnose, at a bus stop in New Haven, CT. They married in the same year and lived inseparably for 68 years. They settled in West Haven, CT living on Richard St. and then later on Central Avenue. While in West Haven, he worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier, and he and Catherine, a nurse, raised their four beloved children Richard, David, Judy and Cathy. He was also proudly a West Haven volunteer fireman for 40 years. While his central focus was always his family, he was also a passionate sports fan devoted to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed playing golf and in 1988 he retired from the Postal Service after 35 years of service. He and Catherine later spent 25 years of their lives in Zephryhills, FL before returning home to Connecticut in 2011.
He was a good and loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and he was a great friend to many. He was a genuine, kind and honest man and his quiet strength and gentle demeanor touched many. A man of the highest integrity, he will be deeply missed by his loving family as a tremendous husband, father, "Poppy" to his grandchildren, and "Opie" to his great-grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Catherine Rose (Talnose) who he married December 1952. Two daughters, Judy (Chris) Rettig of Orlando Florida, Cathy (Larry Abrams) of Milford, CT. Two sons, Richard (Ellen) Rettig of Houston Texas, Dave (Laurie) Rettig of Branford CT. 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, a sister Margaret Hackett of Butler. He was preceded in death by his sister Norma Jean (Rettig) Cumpston and his brother Norm "Dutch" (Nan) Rettig, Lloyd (Peg) Rettig and Wayne (Natalie) Rettig.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at West River Health Care Center for their love and support over this difficult time. Due to the current pandemic, a private memorial service will take place.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to:
American Parkinson Disease Association
135 Parkinson Avenue,
Staten Island, N.Y. 10305
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 16, 2020