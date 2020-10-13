Rivellini , RichardRichard Rivellini, 64, of North Branford passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020 at home surrounded by his family after a valiant 7 month battle with cancer. He was born December 13, 1955 in New Haven to Louis and Mary (O'Keefe) Rivellini. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Darlene (Marshall) Rivellini, devoted son, Richard Rivellini Jr. (Theresa) of Northford and three grandchildren he adored, Grace Elizabeth, Jason Michael and Tatum Renee Rivellini. He is also survived by two sisters, Mary Lou Ravis of Wallingford and Kathleen Chialastri (Michael) of South Carolina along with numerous nieces/nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Harold Vancott and Robert Rivellini and a sister, Ann Rivellini McNamara.Richard was born and raised in New Haven where he graduated from Hill House High School. He since moved to North Branford where he lived with his wife since 1994 and together they raised their son whom Richard was deeply attached to. Richard was a lifetime employee of Whalley Glass where he worked as a glazer. His hobbies included cooking and eating, cookouts with his family, weekly pool nights with his in-laws, fixing cars, and woodworking, which he hoped to do more of after retirement. Above all, Richard was devoted to his family and his biggest passion was his grandchildren. He especially loved his role as a Papa and embraced every moment he could with them. Anyone who knew Richard would describe him as a kind, patient man who put everyone above himself.Family will receive mask wearing friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. His funeral procession will leave the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home on Friday, October 16 at 10:30 A.M. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Ambrose Parish at the Church of St. Augustine, 30 Caputo Rd., North Branford with Committal to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven.203-467-2789